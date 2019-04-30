Five children suffer burn injuries in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Five children sustained burn injuries in a gas explosion at a house in Gulabad locality on Monday. Officials said the fire broke out in a house in Gulabad after a gas explosion that left injured five children. Those injured were identified as Saima, Gulalai, Usman, Zainab and Malala. They were taken to the burn ward in Hayatabad Medical Complex.