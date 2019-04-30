close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
37th National Boxing begins in Islamabad

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Army’s Mohammad Asif registered a technical knockout victory against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohammad Hussain in their 52kg bout as the 37th National Boxing Championship got underway at the Amir Khan Complex Gymnasium on Monday.

In another 52kg bout, Mohammad Yasin (PAF) beat Zakir Hussain (Balochistan).Navy’s Dawood Khan defeated Police’s Mohammad Nadeem and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Abu Bakar downed Shafqat Khan of AJK in the two 49kg category bouts.As many as 118 boxers are participating in 10 weight categories in the five-day championship.

