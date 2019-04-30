PU emerge squash champs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) emerged winners in the in All-Pakistan Inter-University Squash Championship by defeating University of Peshawar in the final. The championship was held at NUST Islamabad. As many as 22 teams from various universities of Pakistan have participated. At occluding ceremony, Director General Sports Higher Education Commission Faisal Butt distributed prizes among the winners.
LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) emerged winners in the in All-Pakistan Inter-University Squash Championship by defeating University of Peshawar in the final. The championship was held at NUST Islamabad. As many as 22 teams from various universities of Pakistan have participated. At occluding ceremony, Director General Sports Higher Education Commission Faisal Butt distributed prizes among the winners.