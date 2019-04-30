National Boxing gets under way

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Army boxer Mohammad Asif knocked out (technical) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) M Hussain in the 52kg bout as the 37th National Boxing got under way at the Aamir Khan Complex Gymnasium Monday. In another bout M Yasin (PAF) got better of Zakir Hussain (Balochistan). In 49kg category bout, Navy’s Dawood Khan defeated Police’s M Nadeem. KP’s Abu Bakhar won against Shafqat Khan (AJK) in the same category. As many as 118 boxers are participating in the 10 different categories of the five-day national.
ISLAMABAD: Army boxer Mohammad Asif knocked out (technical) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) M Hussain in the 52kg bout as the 37th National Boxing got under way at the Aamir Khan Complex Gymnasium Monday. In another bout M Yasin (PAF) got better of Zakir Hussain (Balochistan). In 49kg category bout, Navy’s Dawood Khan defeated Police’s M Nadeem. KP’s Abu Bakhar won against Shafqat Khan (AJK) in the same category. As many as 118 boxers are participating in the 10 different categories of the five-day national.