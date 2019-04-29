Rehan wins Captain Bilal Shaheed tennis crown

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Rehan won the first Captain Bilal Sunawar Shaheed Tennis Tournament singles title beating Farzam Raja in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 at the Shalimar Club courts.

Rashid Malik former Davis Cup player and Secretary Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) was the chief guest and distributed the prizes among winner and runner-up.

Jahanzeb Raja, Sports Secretary Shalimar Club, welcomed the chief guests and offered every assistance and facilities for the promotion of tennis in the club. Rashid Malik also promised all kind of assistance from PLTA to Shalimar Club.

Tournament Director Inamul Haq thanked the chief guest and said tournament was an effort to promote tennis and to honour national martyrs. “We hold these tournaments on regular bases.”

He also extended his thanks to Iftikhar Ahmed Rao the Chairman PLTA and Rizwan Mashhadi SVP of the PLTA.