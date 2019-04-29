close
Mon Apr 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2019

Rehan wins Captain Bilal Shaheed tennis crown

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Rehan won the first Captain Bilal Sunawar Shaheed Tennis Tournament singles title beating Farzam Raja in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 at the Shalimar Club courts.

Rashid Malik former Davis Cup player and Secretary Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) was the chief guest and distributed the prizes among winner and runner-up.

Jahanzeb Raja, Sports Secretary Shalimar Club, welcomed the chief guests and offered every assistance and facilities for the promotion of tennis in the club. Rashid Malik also promised all kind of assistance from PLTA to Shalimar Club.

Tournament Director Inamul Haq thanked the chief guest and said tournament was an effort to promote tennis and to honour national martyrs. “We hold these tournaments on regular bases.”

He also extended his thanks to Iftikhar Ahmed Rao the Chairman PLTA and Rizwan Mashhadi SVP of the PLTA.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports