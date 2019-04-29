Action against drug peddlers, festive firing sought

KARAK: The elders from union council Shnawa Guddikhel on Sunday urged the government to take action against drug peddlers to save the young generation from the menace of addiction.

Speaking at the ‘Khuli Kutchehry’ at Shah Saleem area here, a number of elders, including district councillor Malik Aslam Khan, village council Nazim Malik Azizur Rehman and others said that drug addiction among the youth was on the rise due to open sale of narcotics in the district.

They said the police should take action against drug peddlers and those involved in festive firing to save precious lives.

District Police Officer (DPO) Nausher Khan Mohmand had arranged the public forum.

In response to the demands from the people, the DPO directed Sub-Divisional Police Officer Takht-e-Nusrati Amjad Ali Khan and Station House Officer Shah Saleem Police Station to take steps against drug sellers.

He asked the police to hold meetings with the prayer leaders in mosques of the union council to sensitize the people about the negative impacts of celebratory firing.

The DPO said the action would be taken against anti-social elements and criminals. He also asked the people to take advantage of the forum of Dispute Resolution Council to resolve issues before going to courts to save their hard-earned money and precious time.