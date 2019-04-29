close
Mon Apr 29, 2019
Awais excels in Asian Junior Karate

Sports

LAHORE: Pakistan's Muhammad Awais showcased a great performance to secure bronze medal in -75kg in Under-21 class in 18th Asian Cadet, Junior & U-21 Karate Championship held in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.Pakistan Karate Federation congratulates Muhammad Awais for his brilliant performance and is hopeful that he will bring more laurels for the country in years to come.Due to paucity of funds, Pakistan managed to send only two Karatekas in the event without any official or coach. The PKF and Karatekas managed even the funds for participation from their personal resources.Pakistan Karate Federation will keep its effort continue to promote and develop Karate in Pakistan to secure laurels at international arenas.

