Zardari assures more relief for Thar

SUKKUR: The former president and PPP Co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, has assured MPAs from Thar that the Sindh government has already initiated various mega projects to provide maximum relief to Tharis that was hit by a severe drought.

PPP Thar MPAs Arbab Lutufullah and Qabool Muhammad Khatian, the chief of Sindh Chamber of Agriculture, recently met the former president in Karachi and briefed him about the ground realities of Badin, Thar and other areas, especially regarding the water crisis that persists in Badin. They claimed Zardari told them that he had already directed Sindh Minister for Irrigation Syed Nasir Hussain Shah to look into the matter and ensure just distribution of water in the entire district.