Uzbekistan hockey team in Pakistan, to play first match today

Mon Apr 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2019

KARACHI: Uzbekistan’s national hockey team reached Pakistan on Sunday. The team was welcomed by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and Punjab Hockey Association (PHA) officials.

The visitors will play a series of matches against Pakistan Development Squad and other local teams. They will play their first match against Tariq Academy at Johar Town stadium in Lahore.

PHA secretary Col (rtd) Asif Naz, who is organising the Uzbekistan matches against local teams, said that after Hockey Series Open (HSO) in Pakistan when four national teams of different countries visited Pakistan, Uzbekistan’s visit was a good sign.

He further said that some other foreign teams had expressed interest in visiting Pakistan in near future. Asif said that arrangements for the tour of Uzbekistan were splendid and all the matches would be organised in a wonderful manner.

He thanked Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) for its role in the visits of foreign teams to Pakistan. The visiting team will play nine matches, four against Pakistan Development Squad. The PHF is expected to announce the probable players on Monday ( today).

