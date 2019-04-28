close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

Soccer officials surprised over camp announcement

Sports

LAHORE: A group of football officials of federation claimed to be backed by FIFA and AFC were surprised over the announcement of training camp to form a national team to participate in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Rahim Baloch, a football official said that it is an utter surprise to us, the football family of Pakistan, that the body of PFF rejected by FIFA and AFC has announced camp.

PFF formed through the elections held on the court order has announced to hold training & selection camp from May 5 in Islamabad to form national football team of Pakistan with the sole purpose to take part in the FIFA world cup qualifiers where Pakistan is to meet Cambodia in June this year, coach has been appointed and a list of probable has been issued for the said camp.

