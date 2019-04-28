Crescent Model win JKA Karate title

LAHORE: Crescent Model School and Punjab JKA Karate Association successfully organized 1st Inter-School JKA Karate Championship for girls at Crescent Model School Shadmaan Lahore.

10 prominent schools and more than 250 girls players participated in championship. Hussain Ali Changezi was the Chief Guest and he inaugurated the Championship. A large number of parents and guests were also present at inauguration ceremony. According to results, Crescent Model School team got 1st position with 180 points, Queens Marry College JC got 2nd position with 140 points and F.J High School got 3rd position with 125 points. In junior category Queens Marry College got 1st position. Nadeem Qaisar, Divisional Sports Officer Lahore was chief guest of final matches and prize distribution ceremony he distributed prizes among the successful players and officials. Rizwan Ahmed Sports coordinator thanks to all participated teams. Sensei Nasrullah Hazara from Quetta performed as a Chief Referee in Championship.