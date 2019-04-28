close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
April 28, 2019

AIOU to hold Kalam-e-Iqbal contest tomorrow

Lahore

A
APP
April 28, 2019

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold competitions of the national songs, ‘Kalam-e-Iqbal’, paintings and speeches among the students of its Rawalpindi region. The competition were being hold in order to motivate the new generation to seek guidance from Kalam-e-Iqbal and play active role in the development of homeland. These contests would take place on Monday (April 29th) at the main auditorium of the varsity. AIOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum will preside over the event. These competitions were being arranged by the University’s Regional Campus Rawalpindi in connection with the death anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. The first three position holders of all these contests would be awarded with cash prizes and certificates.

