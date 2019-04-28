close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

Security guard, trader injured as gun goes off

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

A security guard and a shopkeeper were injured in a firing incident on MA Jinnah Road on Saturday.

Reacting to the information, volunteers from welfare organisations reached the site and shifted the victims to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

According to police officials, the security guard of the Freedom Company, 22-year old Bilal Ghaffar, and the shopkeeper, 27-year-old Mudassir Yaseen, were injured when the security guard’s gun went off accidentally at the Jamia Mall within the limits of the Eidgah police station. The police said the injured men were out of danger.

