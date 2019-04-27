close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

Open forum discusses health, education issues in Baffa

National

MANSEHRA: Residents of Baffa town and its surrounding areas on Friday discussed their health, education and other issues at an open forum.

“The district administration has acquired agricultural land for Hazara motorway but didn’t pay its price, as a result of which landowners are in the streets protesting against this injustice,” tehsil councillor Tasleem Khan Tanda told the commissioner at the Khuli Kutchehry (public forum). Tanda said that the affected landowners had also met the commissioner, besides holding protest but to no avail.

Hazara Commissioner Zaheerul Islam, District Police Officer Zaibullah Khan, District Nazim Sardar Saeed Ghulam and heads and representatives of lines department also attended the forum.

