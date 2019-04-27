HR conference at Attock Refinery Limited

Rawalpindi: The 7th HR conference was organised at Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) here, says a press release.

Eminent speakers and participants from diverse industrial and academic background attended this prestigious event. This year, the theme was “Leveraging HR to Achieve Excellence”. HR experts and professionals from about 30 organizations participated.

M. Adil Khattak, chief executive officer at ARL, in his opening address welcomed the participants and said that the conference has been structured to provide insight into the HR best practices and allow participants the opportunity to contribute and interact with experts and professionals from diverse backgrounds. During the one day conference 10 papers were presented by eminent HR experts & scholars, who shared their thoughts on important aspects of different management skills like The Science of Human Capital Management: Kamran Kiyani, Managing Director, GEM Learning, Leadership Development & Performance Management: Sahil Adeem, CEO, Source Code, Leaderistks - How AI will Transform the Workplace of the Future: Azfar Iqbal Mir, Managing Partner, A.I. MIR LLC, Impact of Human Mental Growth on Leadership: Mr. Mobin ul Haque, Director, Talent Development Company, HR as Business Partner: Salman Shahzad, Project Director, State Bank of Pakistan, Performance Management: Imaad Rizvi, Organizational Performance Coach, School of Leadership, Play, See, Bow Affect: Umair Jaliawala, OD Consultant & Trainer, Torque the Turning Force, Values-based Organization: Sardar Lall Khan, Manager (HR), Attock Refinery Limited, Leadership & Learning in a Digital World: Waleed Anwar, Consultant, Carnelian, The Role of Learning and Development in Corporate Culture Transformation: Asad Awan, CEO & Chief Training Consultant, Consult US.

In the end, HOD (HR & Admin.) Brig. (r) Javed Iqbal Malik thanked all the participants for attending the Conference and making it a resounding success.