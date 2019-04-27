MPCL wins EFP platinum award

Islamabad:Mari Petroleum Company (MPCL) won ‘Overall Platinum Award’ the highest in the overall category of Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) ‘Best Practices award for Occupational Safety and Health and future of Work - 2019,’ says a press release.

The award was conferred by Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister (Sindh) and Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minster Education and Professional Training. Assad Rabbani, Senior General Manager Corporate Affairs and Asim Butt, Senior Manager HSE of MPCL received the award.

The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan organises the International Day of Safety and Health at Work which is organised in collaboration with International Labour Organisation (ILO). ILO’s objective is to eliminate Child Labour and promote a culture of prevention on occupational safety and health. The objective of the event is to celebrate the universal day and to create the awareness about safety and health amongst the employees in general and EFP members in particular.

The process of award evaluation includes transparent evaluation of nomination papers submitted by participating companies. The evaluation is being done by an independent jury consisting of experts in the field of OSHE.

It is pertinent to mention that MPCL won this prestigious award because of its commitment to comply with all applicable Health, Safety, Environment and Quality laws and regulations. The award is yet another acknowledgement of the company’s commitment towards promoting a safety-first culture in line with the global best practices. MPCL ensures that every employee or contractor works under the safest possible conditions. It is thus the firm belief of MPCL that every effort must be made to avoid accidents, injury to people, damage to property and the environment.

Health at Work is an international campaign to promote healthy and decent work which is held on 28th April of every year and has been observed by international labor organization (ILO) since 2003.

The emphasis on various dimensions of health and safety is demonstrated by the theme which is proposed for every year’s celebration of this day. For year 2019 the theme is ‘Health and Safety and Future of Work.’