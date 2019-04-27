Multan Sultans to hold women cricket event in Ramazan

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League franchise Multan Sultans, owned by Ali Tareen will promote women cricket in Pakistan and as part of the plan it will hold first tournament in Karachi during upcoming Ramazan.

The announcement came from Ali Tareen, on twitter that they have signed a deal with Khelo Kricket to organize cricket tournament across Pakistan. The 1st tournament will be held in Karachi during the upcoming Ramazan. Karachi is known worldwide for its Ramazan cricket culture. However, the partnership between Multan Sultans and KheloKricket will provide an opportunity for women’s cricket during Ramzan.

In a video statement, Tareen said he always wanted to provide a platform to women in the country. After Karachi, the tournament will be held in Islamabad, Lahore and Multan. In season 2, the franchise wants to take the tournament to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and other Southern Punjab areas. Ali Khan Tareen @aliktareen: ‘We are partnering with @KheloKricket to organise cricket tournaments for women across Pakistan. Starting with a Ramzan Tournament in Karachi. Registrations are open, sign-up asap!’