PFB chief meets IPC federal secretary

LAHORE: President Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) Syed Fakhar Ali Shah Friday met Akbar Hussain Durrani, Federal Secretary for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC).

Secretary General Baseball Sh. Mazhar Ahmad said that Fakhar along with Fakhar Amir Kazmi Legal Advisor, Tahir Mehmood Finance Secretary and Shams ul Islam Khan Lodhi Coordinator (Islamabad) met Durrani at Cabinet Division Islamabad. He said that Fakhar briefed in detail to Federal Secretary regarding the development of baseball. He informed that Pakistan will attend four international baseball events this year which include West Asia Baseball Cup (Sri Lanka), U15 Asian Baseball Championship (China), Women Asian Baseball Championship (China) and Asian Baseball Championship (Taiwan).

Fakhar also informed the Federal Secretary that PFB wants to organize training camps to prepare for these tournaments. Fakhar also presented a Baseball Times (Magazine) to the Federal Secretary.

Sh. Mazhar added that Durrani appreciated the efforts of PFB and assured full support for organizing training camps of Pakistan teams in Islamabad.

Mazhar also informed that an exhibition match will be played between Pakistan U15 Green and Pakistan U15 Red at Baseball Ground in Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Saturday. Federal Secretary IPC will be the Chief Guest on the match.

Fakhar informed that during the match players will be selected for the National Training Camp of Pakistan U15 Baseball Team for the participation in BFA U15 Asian Baseball Championship 2019.

Championship scheduled to be held in China from August 19 – 25, 2019. Fakhar Shah added that teams from Japan, Korea, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will participate in the event. Top 2 teams will participate in U15 Baseball World Cup 2020.