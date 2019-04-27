close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

Bashir, Khalil fail to qualify for ISSF World Cup finals in Beijing

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Khalil Akhtar failed to qualify for the finals in ISSF World Cup for rifle/pistol in Beijing on Friday. In the final qualifying round of 25 metre rapid fire pistol category, Bashir scored 272 points (96, 97, 79) to take the 47th position. His total score was 566 points. Khalil scored 288 points (99, 97, 92) to settle for the 21st position. His total score was 579 points. The two will now participate in ISSF World Cup for Rifle/Pistol scheduled in Munich from May 24-31.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports