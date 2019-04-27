Bashir, Khalil fail to qualify for ISSF World Cup finals in Beijing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Khalil Akhtar failed to qualify for the finals in ISSF World Cup for rifle/pistol in Beijing on Friday. In the final qualifying round of 25 metre rapid fire pistol category, Bashir scored 272 points (96, 97, 79) to take the 47th position. His total score was 566 points. Khalil scored 288 points (99, 97, 92) to settle for the 21st position. His total score was 579 points. The two will now participate in ISSF World Cup for Rifle/Pistol scheduled in Munich from May 24-31.
