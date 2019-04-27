close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

Five injured in DI Khan explosion

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least five persons were injured in an explosion on the Multan Road here on Friday. The sources said that explosion occurred outside the office of Zam Traders late night. They added that five persons including the nephew of the owner of Zam Traders, Marwat Khan, sustained injuries in the explosion. The police reached the spot soon after the blast and shifted the injured to the hospital and moved the injured to the hospital. A search operation was also launched in the area. A police official said they were investigating the incident.

