Standard Chartered Bank’s profit increases 29pc in Q1

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited’s profit rose 29 percent year-on-year to Rs3.5 billion in the January-March quarter, translating into EPS of Re0.91.
Standard Chartered Bank earned Rs2.7 billion with EPS of Re0.70 in the corresponding period a year earlier. The bank didn’t announce any cash dividend for the period.
Revenue growth was 38 percent, whereas client revenue increased 22 percent year-on-year with positive contribution from transaction banking, corporate finance, treasury markets and retail products.
