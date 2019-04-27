close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 27, 2019

Standard Chartered Bank’s profit increases 29pc in Q1

Business

 
April 27, 2019

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited’s profit rose 29 percent year-on-year to Rs3.5 billion in the January-March quarter, translating into EPS of Re0.91.

Standard Chartered Bank earned Rs2.7 billion with EPS of Re0.70 in the corresponding period a year earlier. The bank didn’t announce any cash dividend for the period.

Revenue growth was 38 percent, whereas client revenue increased 22 percent year-on-year with positive contribution from transaction banking, corporate finance, treasury markets and retail products.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business