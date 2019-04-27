Nishat Mills earns Rs2.3bln in January-March

Nishat Mills Limited’s profit rose to Rs2.3 billion for the third quarter ended March 31, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs5.34. Nishat Mills earned Rs1.1 billion with EPS of Rs2.17 in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The company didn’t announce any cash dividend for the period. Nishat Mills’ revenue soared to Rs23.5 billion for 3QFY2019 from Rs21.3 billion in 3QFY2018. Cost of sales also increased to Rs19.1 billion from Rs18 billion.

Bank Alfalah earns Rs3.2bln in January-March

Bank Alfalah Limited’s profit remained flat at Rs3.2 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs1.79.

The bank earned Rs3.29 billion with EPS of Rs1.85 in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

The company didn’t announce any interim cash dividend for the quarter.

Net interest income increased to Rs11.1 billion in the January-March quarter from Rs7.5 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Non-interest income decreased to Rs2.4 billion in the quarter under review compared to Rs2.9 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.