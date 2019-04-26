Imran, Wasim named in Cricinfo’s all-time WC XI

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan and ‘King of Swing’ Wasim Akram have been named in ESPNcricinfo’s all-time World Cup XI.

According to the cricket website, ten of the playing XI featured in half or more of the sides. Of these, Wasim Akram was the only unanimous choice. However, the battle for final XI was not an easy one with Kumar Sangakkara beating the likes of Sanath Jayasuriya, Steve Waugh, Kapil Dev and AB de Villiers for the final spot.

Only two of the players in the final XI featured in a World Cup before 1992, Cricinfo said. Imran Khan who has been named as captain of the side, represented Pakistan in 28 matches, scoring 666 runs and taking 34 wickets. The man behind Pakistan’s 1992 triumph was known to be steady with the bat and deadly with the ball.

Wasim Akram who is the other Pakistani named in the side played 38 matches and picked 55 wickets at an average of 23.83. Known as the greatest left-arm bowler of his generation, Akram swung the 1992 World Cup final team’s way with bat and ball.