Fri Apr 26, 2019
INP
April 26, 2019

4 drown in well while saving goat in Ghotki

National

GHOTKI: Four people drowned to death in a well while trying to save a goat here on Thursday.

According to details a goat fell in a well in Garhi Chakar area of district Ghotki. Four people climbed down the well to save the drowning goat and they drowned also. Bodies of three people were pulled from the well.

