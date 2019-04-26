Don’t know if I’m being removed: CM

LAHORE: In a brief talk with journalists in the Punjab Assembly area, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar stated he wasn’t aware whether he was being replaced with someone.

With a smiling face, the CM replying to a question related to his possible replacement in Punjab said, “Fair continues everyday for three to four hours; the media work is going on; we are okay.”

WHO team briefed on public health issues: A high level delegation of World Health Organization (WHO) comprising representatives from WHO Headquarter Geneva and Regional Office EMRO, Cairo, visited Institute of Public Health here on Thursday as part of their four days’ visit to Punjab.

The team was accompanied by representatives of WHO PUNJAB. The purpose of this visit was estimation of dengue disease load estimation in Punjab. The team was welcomed by Dean IPH, Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir and Faculty Members of the Institute. The team conducted a detailed round of the labs working at IPH. Dr Zarfishan Tahir, Dr Anjum Razzaq, Mr Faisal Mushtaq and Dr Aslam in their presentations apprised about the role and functions of IPH in the field of public health for both health departments in Punjab.

Dr Zarfishan Tahir in her addressed reaffirmed the commitment of SHC&ME, Punjab to upgrade and revamp this prestigious institute. The team was informed in detail about all the dengue related activities conducted by IPH. Dr Zarfishan Tahir also emphasised on the establishment of the state of the art public health laboratory at IPH to cater for the needs of this huge province for estimation of burden of different diseases. She also requested for technical assistance for the capacity building of Institute of Public Health Faculty and for identification of gaps to improve the present status of disease reporting.

WHO representatives praised IPH faculty for its contribution in Dengue prevention and reporting and encouraged IPH to hold international training at this institute.