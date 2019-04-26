close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
April 26, 2019

Investiture ceremony held at air headquarters

Islamabad

 
April 26, 2019

Islamabad : Non-Operational Military awards were conferred upon officers and airmen of Pakistan Air Force during an investiture ceremony, held at Air Headquarters, here on Thursday, says a press release.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan conferred awards on the distinguished personnel for their exceptional services in PAF.

In the ceremony, 41 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), 36 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 5 Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred upon PAF Officers, while 33 Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military) Class-I were conferred upon PAF JCOs.

These awards are conferred on outstanding personnel, in recognition of their selfless devotion to duty and earnest contributions towards the service. Besides high ranking officers, a large number of PAF personnel also attended the ceremony.

