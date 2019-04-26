tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Non-Operational Military awards were conferred upon officers and airmen of Pakistan Air Force during an investiture ceremony, held at Air Headquarters, here on Thursday, says a press release.
Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan conferred awards on the distinguished personnel for their exceptional services in PAF.
In the ceremony, 41 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), 36 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 5 Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred upon PAF Officers, while 33 Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military) Class-I were conferred upon PAF JCOs.
These awards are conferred on outstanding personnel, in recognition of their selfless devotion to duty and earnest contributions towards the service. Besides high ranking officers, a large number of PAF personnel also attended the ceremony.
Islamabad : Non-Operational Military awards were conferred upon officers and airmen of Pakistan Air Force during an investiture ceremony, held at Air Headquarters, here on Thursday, says a press release.
Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan conferred awards on the distinguished personnel for their exceptional services in PAF.
In the ceremony, 41 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), 36 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 5 Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred upon PAF Officers, while 33 Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military) Class-I were conferred upon PAF JCOs.
These awards are conferred on outstanding personnel, in recognition of their selfless devotion to duty and earnest contributions towards the service. Besides high ranking officers, a large number of PAF personnel also attended the ceremony.