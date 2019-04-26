Gold, cash stolen from Defence house

LAHORE: Thieves took away gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 60 million and Rs 1.9 million in cash from a house of a businessman at Y-block, Phase-III, Defence, Defence-A police jurisdiction, on Thursday.

The incidents occurred in the house of Hasnain Haider Sheikh. The complainant told police that his mother spotted the locker in the house was open and different items scattered as she woke up for Fajar prayers. As she went upstairs, the lock of a window was broken. On further search, they got to know that thieves had made away with Rs 1.9 million in cash, 1300 tola gold worth Rs 48000000, six sets of diamond, 10 rings of diamond worth Rs 15,000,000. Police reached the scene and collected forensic evidences. A case has been registered.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 955 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Five people died and 1,040 suffered injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 584 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals and 456 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) impounded 28,224 vehicles having no documents and registration. PHP impounded the vehicles in a crackdown. On rash and irresponsible driving, PHP registered 117 cases. Twenty people were arrested for installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles.