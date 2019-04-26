Emergency exercise conducted at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) conducted a full-scale emergency exercise at Bacha Khan International Airport on Thursday to train the staff and to test the functioning of their equipment.

All departments concerned including FIA, Pakistan Army Aviation, fire-brigade, Rescue-1122 and ambulances of all hospitals of the metropolis participated in the drill to test the level of preparedness for an emergency situation in the airport. It is the only airport in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that is operational for international flights. During the exercise, the passengers were successfully evacuated as fire erupted and all relevant agencies rushed to the scene.

Rescue-1122 promptly responded to call and reached the emergency site. Ambulances successfully and quickly shifted the injured and provided them first aid. Fire extinguishers also extinguished the fire.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Operating Officer, Bacha Khan International Airport, Ubaidur Rahman, said such exercises were held twice a year under the rules set by the CAA to improve the level of professional expertise of relevant agencies. These were, he added, meant for developing coordination among agencies involved in tackling emergencies.