Thu Apr 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2019

Traffic police issue driving licenses in Bara

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2019

BARA: The traffic police issued 192 driving licenses in Bara tehsil of Khyber district on Wednesday as police system took shape in Khyber district first time in history.

Capital City Police Office (CCPO) Qazi Jamilur Rehman had sent a mobile team to Bara for issuing driving licenses under the supervision of chief traffic warden Kashif Zulfiqar and Sub-Inspector Rasheed Khan.

Talking to reporters here, Rasheed Khan said up to 192 learner permits and 90 licences were issued on occasion. “At least 120 learner permits could not be issued due to heavy rain,” he explained. The traffic police official said the other licenses would be issued after their blood and medical tests on Thursday (today).

Rasheed Khan added the facilities would be provided to Jamrud and Landikotal tehsils as well soon. Meanwhile, the City Traffic Police Education Unit distributed traffic awareness pamphlets among the people.

