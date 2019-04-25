COAS inaugurates National University of Technology

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday inaugurated the National University of Technology (NUTECH), a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Rector, Lieutenant General Khalid Asghar (R), briefed the COAS about academic activities and strategic education plan of the university. The Army Chief lauded the role and hard work of NUTECH management in successful launch of the university in a short span of two years and advised to maintain high standards of education at the university. He also appreciated the concept of NUTECH being “University for Industry”.

As NUTECH envisions to create leaders of character for industry and skilled workforce for economic development of Pakistan, the COAS appreciated effective creation of university-industry linkages. He assured full support to NUTECH in building its future main campus on the outskirts of Rawalpindi/Islamabad, which will accommodate 30,000-50,000 students.

The Army Chief also appreciated Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) for support in establishing initial campus for NUTECH within Construction Technology Training Institute (CTTI) premises.