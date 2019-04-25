Foreign investor meets BITP chairman

Rawalpindi : Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dhabi Group, Ms. Dominique Russo met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Board of Investment and Trade Punjab (BITP) Chairman Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan.

She briefed them about her company’s projects i.e. Bank Alfalah, Wateen, Warid, Financial Institution and IT related projects. She assured Punjab chief minister that her Group is interested in further investments in Punjab.

On that occasion, Punjab chief minister assured her of full support on behalf of Punjab government, whereas PBIT chairman also assured her the same and said full support and cooperation will be extended on behalf of Punjab chief minister.