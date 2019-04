National Badminton C’ship reaches quarters stage

LAHORE: Top seed Mahoor Shahzad of Pakistan Wapda and other seeding players took berth into the quarterfinals after recording victories against their respective rivals in the pre-quarters of the All-Pakistan National Women and Men Ranking Badminton Championship being played here at PSB Coaching Center on Wednesday.

In the first pre-quarterfinal Mahoor Shahzad of Wapda recorded victory against Minal Tariq of National Bank in straight sets, the score was 21-5 and 21-19. She did not take much time and defeated Minal Tariq in straight sets.

In the other pre-quarterfinals matches Alja Tariq (Balo) beat Aneela Irshad (Wapda) by 21-17, 24-22, Bushra Qayum (Wapda) beat Shehnaz Shah (Wapda) by 21-6, 21-10, Palwasha Bashir (NBP) stunned Saima Waqas (Wapda) by 21-9, 21-9, Huma Javed (Wapda) defeated Mehmoona Ameer (Wapda) by 21-17, 21-15.

The third seeded Ghazala Siddique (SNGPL) upset Khizra Rasheed (Wapda) by 21-9, 21-11 in one-sided affairs as Ghazala fully dominated the proceedings and did not give much time to Khizra Rasheed of Wapda to strike back. Zubaira islam (SNGPL) beat Javeria Tahir (SNGPL) by 21-10, 21-17 and Sehra Akram (Wapda) beat Mariam Riaz (Wapda) by 21-7, 21-8 as all the winners moved to the quarterfinals.

Earlier, in the first round matches Sehra Akram (Wapda) beat Rosheen Ijaz (Army) by 21-17, 24-22, Alja Tariq (Balo) beat Rida Haneef (Army) by 21-14, 21-18, Zubaira Islam (SNGPL) beat Yasmeen Shahzadi (ISB) by 21-8, 21-17, Khizra Rasheed (Wapda) beat Hina Insbat (Wapda) by 21-11, 21-9, Ghazala Siddique (SNGPL) beat Aneeqa Rana (Wapda) by 21-12, 21-13, Javeria Tahir (SNGPL) beat Hadia Ashfaq (PB) by 19-21, 21-17, 21-14, Mehmoona Ameer (Wapda) beat Ana Gohar (ISB) by 21-16, 23-21, Huma Javed (WAPDA) beat Laiba Masoud (PB) by 21-13, 21-13 Shehnaz Shah (Wapda) beat Rubab Imtiaz (Wapda) by 21-18, 21-19, Palwasha Bashir (NBP) beat Sumaiya Tariq (Balo) by 21-9, 21-3, Saima Waqas (Wapda) beat Anmol Rasheed (Wapda) by 22-20, 21-13, Minal Tariq (NBP) beat Quratulain (PB) by 21-10, 21-5, Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) beat Miss Aqsa (PB) by 21-3, 21-4, Aneela Irshad (Wapda) beat Kausar Javed (PB) by 21-16, 21-18.

In the Women Doubles 2nd Round, Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) & Palwasha Bashir (NBP) beat Shahnaz Shah & Rubab Imtaiz (Wapda) by 21-7, 21-7, Bushra Qayum (Wapda) & Zubaira Islam (SNGPL) beat Mehwish & Kainat (KP) by 21-11, 21-7, Mehmoona Ameer & Khizra Rasheed (Wapda) beat Alja & Sumaiya Tariq (Balo) by 21-14, 21-9, Aisha Akram & Minal Tariq (NBP) Beat Aneela Irshad & Hina Insbad (Wapda) by 21-11, 21-15, Qausar & Aqsa (PB) beat Rida (Army) & Warda (ISB) by 21-17, 21-18, Saima Waqas (Wapda) beat Ghazala (SNGPL) beat Javeria (SNGPL) & Laiba (PB) by 21-10, 21-7. In the women doubles first round, Javeria (SNGPL) & Laiba Masoud (PB) beat Quratulain & Hadia Ashfaq (PB) by 21-18, 21-9.

In the Men singles Azeem Sarwar, Muqeet Tahir, Muhammad Ali Larosh, Ali Mehdi, Anjum, Awais Zahid, Abdur Rehman and Murad Ali of Wapda moved to the quarterfinals after securing victories in the pre-quarter finals. Azeem Sarwar (Wapda) beat M. Rizwan (Wapda) by 21-18, 19-21, 21-14, Muqeet Tahir (PB) beat Raja Hasnain (NBP) by 12-21, 21-19, 21-19, M. Ali Larosh (SNGPL) beat Amir Saeed (Wapda) by 21-15, 23-21, Ali Mehdi (Wapda) beat Hashir Bashir (Wapda) by 21-16, 21-14, Anjum Bashir (NBP) beat Muteeb Sohail (PB) by 21-9, 21-13, Awais Zahid (Wapda) beat Shahmeer Iftikhar (SNGPL) by 21-17, 21-10, Abdur Rehman (Wapda) beat Raja Zulqarnain (NBP) by 17-21, 23-21, 21-11, Murad Ali (NBP) beat Shabbar Hussain (Wapda) 21-11, 21-16.