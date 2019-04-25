Siraj terms government ‘incompetent’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said the situation in the country had proved that present rulers had been thrust on the nation for carrying out colonials’ agenda and had no solution for people’s economic and social problems.

In a message for JI workers on Wednesday which was released to the media by the JI information secretary, Siraj said by now, it had also been proved that the solution to all the problems facing the country and nation lay only in enforcing Islamic principals by an honest leadership. He said people had realised the present government was the continuation of the previous governments and it virtually consisted of the people who had been in the governments of PPP, PML-N, and Pervez Musharraf. These people had proved a failure many a time but had been imposed on the nation again.

Siraj encouraged the JI workers and leaders to carry party’s message in every nook and corner of the country. He said the masses should know that JI was the only and real democratic party of the country and had a team of honest and competent personnel in every field, and had a vision of service to the nation. He said it was the need of the hour that every JI worker became active and convinced the people that a ray of hope was there in the country in the shape of the JI that could steer the motherland out of the crisis it was facing.

transferred: The Punjab government Wednesday issued notification regarding transfer and posting of the following officers. Abdul Razaq, CEO Lahore Knowledge Park Company, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary (Admin) Excise & Taxation Department, and Asif Bilal Lodhi, Special Secretary to CM Punjab, as Secretary (Infrastructure) CM Secretariat.