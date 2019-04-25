SHC directs Sindh govt to pay compensation for 37 prisoners who completed their sentences

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the provincial government to pay fines and compensation to be paid by 37 prisoners languishing in prisons due to their non-payment. The direction came on a petition by Shahab Usto seeking release of prisoners, confined due to non-payment of fine, Diyat, Arsh or Daman despite completion of their sentences.

The petitioner submitted that the poor convicts are languishing in different prisons of the province though they have completed their sentences as the federal and provincial governments have failed to provide financial assistance or soft loans to them under the Diyat, Daman and Arsh fund rules 2007. He submitted that the federal government had placed such funds under the administrative control of the ministry of law, justice and human rights. The petitioner submitted that under the rules the State Bank is also obliged to instruct scheduled banks and Islamic banks to help the convicts. He said despite the mechanism, the federal and provincial governments have failed to rescue the poor convicts.

Additional Advocate General Sindh Mustafa Mahesar produced a letter of the home secretary mentioning that the standing sub-committee on the financial matters of cabinet has approved Rs.339 million to the legal heirs of 37 prisoners for payment of Diyat, Arsh and Daman amount as per rules and policy and after due scrutiny. The court directed the Sindh government to pay the compensation or fine of 37 prisoners within a week and asked the government to draft a legislation for payment of compensation or fine of prisoners.