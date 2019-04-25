Punjab Parliamentarians visits Engro Foods Sahiwal Plant

Sahiwal: Engro Foods believes in winning trust through transparency and they opened the doors of their Sahiwal Plant and their supplier dairy farm in Sahiwal to the parliamentarians of Punjab Assembly.

The delegation of parliamentarians who visited Engro Foods were Sadia Sohail Rana, Rafya Kamal, Nabila Hakim Ali from PTI, Rahila Khadim Hussain & Shameela Aslam from PML(N), Faiza Malik from PPP and Syed Hamid Falki, Director Parliamentary Affairs -Punjab Youth Council.

The purpose of this visit was to win trust through transparency by showing the entire process from grass to glass. Starting right from the animal welfare and best dairy farming practices employed at the farms supplying milk to Engro Foods, to milk quality checks at the milk collection centre and plant for processing of raw milk into finished products.

The parliamentarians were introduced to the entire process that ensure a smooth running of Engro Foods operations. The delegation was briefed and familiarized to the milk procurement channels employed by EFL and their efforts to revolutionize the dairy sector of Pakistan by empowering the farmers with best dairy farming practices.****