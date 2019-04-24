Golen Goal power project affectees stage protest

CHITRAL: The affectees of Golen Goal transmission line on Tuesday staged a sit-in outside the office of assistant commissioner against the non-payment of compensation for the losses of orchards and crops.

The affectees belong to Koghozi, Koju, Raghdaneen and other areas gathered outside the office of assistant commissioner and demanded the compensation for the losses.

Leading the protesters, Khurshid Hussain Moghul told reporters that the orchards and crops of the people of Koghozi, Koju, Raghdaneen and other areas were destroyed due to laying the Golen Gol transmission line in these areas.

The Wapda, he said, had promised compensation for the affectees but that was yet to be honoured.

Hussain alleged that the Wapda had transferred the compensation money to the office of deputy commissioner some two months ago but the assistant commissioner was now applying delaying tactics.