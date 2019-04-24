Nawaz helps SBP beat PAF in Grade II

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Nawaz (4-41) ran through PAF second innings to give State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) an innings and 78 runs win in the Patron’s Trophy Grade II match here at the Diamond Ground on Tuesday.

Saad Ali (128) and Usman Salahuddin (73) helped State Bank declared their first innings close at 368-7.

Nawaz then came to the party with his left-arm spin running through PAF’s second innings top order to give his team easy victory. PAF managed 174 in the second after scoring 116 in the first innings.

Scores in brief: PAF 116 all out in 39.4 overs (Ali Malik 30; Mohammad Ilyas 4-41, Hamza Nadeem 3-11, Mohammad Nawaz 2-4) and 174 all out in 50.2 overs (Ali Malik 35, Salman 29; Mohammad Nawaz 4-41, Bashir Ali 3-47). State Bank 368-7 in 65 overs (Saad Ali 128, Usman Salahuddin 73, Naveed Yasin 56 not out; Mohammad Shahzad 3-47, Awais Iqbal 2-76).