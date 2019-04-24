‘Pakistan has great prospects for winning medals in snooker’

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has said that private sector has to play its due role for the development of sports culture in the province.

“Sports Board Punjab is taking effective measures for the growth of games culture across the Punjab province with the collaboration of sports organizations and private sector,” he expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of First Open Snooker Championship on Monday evening.

In his address, Sarwar urged the private sector to come forward for the promotion of sports. “Our doors are open for them to complete this great mission”.

He said: “Pakistan has been a world and Asian snooker champion in the past and enjoyed a respectable place in world snooker. Sports Board Punjab has included snooker among five major games. There are great medal-winning prospects in snooker and that’s why we are focusing to flourish snooker talent in Punjab. We are also going to initiate top level snooker coaching in future,” he informed.

Highlighting the importance of sports, Sarwar further said that sports activities have great significance in the formation of a healthy society.

“Sports Board Punjab is utilizing all resources to trace fresh talent from grassroots level. The revival of Annual Sports Calendar and Punjab Games is also part of our talent searching mission and we have traced several talented players from Annual Sports Calendar and Punjab Games,” he elaborates.

Sarwar also distributed prizes among the successful players. The participating players also had photographs with Sarwar on this occasion.