Tue Apr 23, 2019
A
APP
April 24, 2019

Two die as van falls into AJK ravine

World

ISLAMABAD: At least two passengers were killed and 17 others injured when a passenger van fell into a ravine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday.The bus plunged into the ravine in the Bhimber district of Azad Kashmir, rescue officials said. Women and children were said to be among the wounded. Rescue teams reached the site and shifted the wounded to a local hospital.

