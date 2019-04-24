Two die as van falls into AJK ravine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: At least two passengers were killed and 17 others injured when a passenger van fell into a ravine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday.The bus plunged into the ravine in the Bhimber district of Azad Kashmir, rescue officials said. Women and children were said to be among the wounded. Rescue teams reached the site and shifted the wounded to a local hospital.
