DRAP records to be digitised in six months

Islamabad : The process of digitisation and automation of the records of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) will be completed within six months.

This was claimed by DRAP Chief Executive Officer Asim Rauf while addressing a contract signing ceremony here on Tuesday.

The contract was signed by Global Health Supply Chain Programme and Archive Technologies Limited.

The DRAP CEO lauded the support provided by USAID through its Global Health Supply Chain Programme for the digitisation and automation of DRAP records.

He appreciated the USAID's overall technical support being provided to DRAP including automating operational environment aimed at facilitating the authority.

"The supplier will undertake complete digitization of manual record at DRAP office within a period of six months by embedding their technical experts within DRAP structure," he said. Asim Rauf said the contract for digitisation and archiving of DRAP records was a step towards comprehensive data management software, which would augment transparency and accountability and bring about efficiency in DRAP's internal working by ensuring availability of information on the click of the button.

Country Director of the Global Health Supply Chain Programme Dr Muhammad Tariq promised the sustained support to DRAP saying hopefully, it will go a long way in improving medicines regulatory regime in Pakistan.