Polio drive in full swing

Islamabad: A countrywide anti-polio campaign targeting 39 million children under the age of five years continued on Tuesday. According to the National Emergency Operations Centre for the Polio Programme, 260,000 front-line polio workers are going from door to door to ensure children's vaccination in all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan against the crippling disease.

During the campaign, 20 million children will be vaccinated in Punjab, nine million in Sindh, over 6.8 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2.4 million in Balochistan, 0.4 million in Islamabad and 0.7 million in AJK.

In Peshawar, polio drops will be administered to over 1.6 million children of over 10 years of age. The officials asked people to ensure vaccination of their all children under the age of five years to prevent the circulation of poliovirus.