Animal abuse

Recently a picture of a man holding a white Persian cat has gone viral on the internet, along with a video he made in which he tortured the poor kitten and eventually killed it. The post is full of merciless comments by likeminded sick individuals who are provoking him to make more such videos. He also forced a small child to abuse a kitten and recorded these videos and put them up online for his followers. The man seems young and it doesn’t look like he is going through some mental breakdown but he is clearly a vicious psychopath. Moreover, he and his peers have been harassing women who are speaking against them and they also have been running a Facebook group where they make memes on little Zainab’s murder and rape case. The issue has been picked up by some TV anchors as well, after which this man tried to fake his suicide. In reality, he is alive and in hiding. Strict action needs to be taken against this man and others like him. We live in a country with minimal animal rights laws in place. However, we must remember that if he can do this to an animal he will soon move on to doing it to humans. If he gets away with it, we will be spawning rape culture and sadists like him in society. This man needs to be arrested and punished so that people like him can learn and stop. I urge the authorities, animal rights regulators, FIA and other officials to please take strict action against this man.

Kiran Farooq

Karachi