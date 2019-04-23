Delhi City Gymkhana beat Karachi Disabled CC

KARACHI: Delhi City Gymkhana beat Karachi Disabled Cricket Club by 58 runs in their opener of 4th Mohammed Ali Memorial Cricket Tournament at TMC Ground here on Monday. Delhi City Gymkhana scored 234-9 in the allotted 40 overs with Farhan Rafiq scoring 93 in which he struck nine fours. Nouman Shabbir took 3-43. In response, Karachi Disabled CC managed only 176-9. Ishaq Junior scored 44. Umer Farooq made 41. Sameer Salim finished with 3-17.