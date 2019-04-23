Wapda retain volleyball title

ISLAMABAD: Defending champions Wapda retained the National Volleyball Championship title beating Army 3-2 in an action packed final in Lahore.

Wapda won the decider 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 15-13.

It was Wapda’s fifth consecutive national title victory. PAF beat Navy 25-19, 35-33, 20-25, 25-14 to secure third position in the championship.

Army won the first game through brilliant performance of their star Haider who served hard and smashed vigorously to humble Wapda. His outstanding show also inspired Aqeel and Fakhar to perform efficiently gaining points for their team.

Army’s defenders blocked trio of Wapda comprising Murad Jehan, Mohib Rasool and Amil Khan and kept a reasonable lead.

Wapda looked a different outfit in the second game which they fought with an aggressive strategy. They effectively checked Haider who looked an onlooker in the court. Wapda’s strategy frustrated Haider. Wapda maintained reasonable lead.

Wapda continued their check on Haider in the third game and took a comfortable lead in the beginning. Amil and Murad exerted pressure but Fakhar’s compelling smashes guided Army to take a comfortable lead at 19-15 in the fourth.

Zameer and Fakhar defended diligently and frustrated Wapda’s efforts to win the fourth game.

The fifth and decisive game was fought with full vigor from both sides. It was a contest between Fakhar (Army) and Munir Khan (Wapda). Both smashed ferociously to gain points for their teams. Mohib and Murad defended well.

Usman of Army got two points and Haider also succeeded in getting a point to take the score to 13-14. At that stage a blunder from libro decided the final in Wapda’s favour.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar gave away the winning trophy to Wapda. He also announced Rs200,000 for the winners, Rs100,000 for the runners up and Rs50,000 for PAF for getting third position in the event.