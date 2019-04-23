close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
Nazir Junior shifted to CMH

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

LAHORE: On the directions of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, former Test cricketer and Test umpire Nazir Junior has been shifted to intensive care unit of CMH from Services hospital. On the other hand PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has directed its staff to bear all the expenses of Nazir’s treatment. Nazir and his son were severely injured in a road accident last week leaving the former cricketer unconscious and were later admitted to Services hospital. Gen Bajwa said that Nazir is an asset of the country and every possible step will be taken for his speddy recovery. PCB chairman has also contacted Nazir’s son Nauman Nazir on telephone and assured full support.

