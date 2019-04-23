Terrorist attacks condemned

LAHORE: Members of civil society have condemned terrorist attacks in Quetta, Costal Highway and Colombo. The civil society organisations staged a protest outside the Lahore Press Club to express solidarity with the victims’ families and paid rich tributes to those who lost their lives in Quetta, Costal Highway and Colombo attacks. The participants said the terrorists are killers of humanity and human values. They offered condolences to the bereaved families.