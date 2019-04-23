IAPEX 2019 organised by Institute of Architects Pakistan at Expo Centre Karachi

KARACIH: The International Exhibition of Building products, IAPEX 2019 organised by The Institute of Architects Pakistan – Karachi Chapter at the Expo Centre, Karachi.The event showcased traditional and contemporary building materials and finishes, hardware, furniture, fixtures and fittings, finishes and many other building and home related products manufactured in Pakistan and the Asian region. The IAPEX International Conference, running alongside the exhibition was attended by leading architects and design enthusiasts, developers and students, as well as distinguished Architects from Malaysia, Thailand and Sri Lanka.

The day commenced with presentations by conference co-sponsors: Akzonobel, Abbas Steel and City Tiles. Ar. Shahid Abdulla and Ar. Jun Sekino (Thailand) presented their works, followed by panel discussion moderated by the Ar. Madiha Ghani.

After the distribution of awards to the esteemed speakers, concluding remarks were presented by conference co-convenor Ar. Seher Aziz. The day closed with student paper and design charrette presentations and a vote of thanks. IAPEX 2019 closed out after a successful session, with excellent attendance, and inspirational presentations and discourse. *****