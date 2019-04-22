close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
April 22, 2019

Man held after suspect devices found in Derry

Top Story

P
Pa
April 22, 2019

BELFAST: A man has been arrested after two suspect devices were found outside houses in Londonderry on Sunday morning.

Residents in several properties were evacuated while an area close to the city’s police station on Strand Road was among those affected by the disruption. The 39-year-old suspect was detained in the city and taken to a Belfast police station for questioning, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

Nationalist SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “Those responsible for dragging families out of their homes onto the street on Easter Sunday morning are nothing but thugs. It’s well past time these faceless cowards went away and got off the backs of the people in Derry. Derry is a wonderful city filled to the brim with talent and hardworking people trying to get on in life — yet these ‘hoods’ think they can drag us back and continue to limit the opportunities for our people.”

No link to terrorism or the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in the city on Thursday evening is being suggested. During Sunday’s alert a section of the Strand Road was closed to traffic. Police later confirmed alerts on Insicarn Road and Harty Court have ended.

Suspicious objects discovered in both areas have been examined by ammunition technical officers who declared them to be non-viable devices. They have now been removed for further examination. Two other alerts, on Strand Road and in Moss Park, remain ongoing.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story