close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 22, 2019

Mudslide kills 14 in Colombia

World

AFP
April 22, 2019

BOGOTA: At least 14 people were killed and five others injured by a mudslide that buried eight houses early Sunday in southwestern Colombia, authorities said. A search was underway for any others who might be trapped under rubble. The injured were being treated at hospitals near the scene of the disaster in Rosas, in the department of Valle del Cauca, the national risk management agency said. The agency attributed the mudslide to the heavy rains that have battered the country for several weeks. Mudslides are common during Colombia's rainy season.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World