Fazl asks Imran to admit failure, call it a day

JAMRUD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to publicly admit his failure to deliver and resign as his government and ministers were incompetent.

Speaking at the “Namoos-e-Risalat Million March,” in this town of the Khyber district, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was weak and had failed to deliver.

The JUI-F chief alleged that the incumbent government was now paving the way for the presidential form of government. “But the government should keep in mind that this system is not acceptable to us. We will resist it at all forums,” he added.

He said the “fake” government had completely failed. “The change of state minister for interior in the recent cabinet reshuffle is in fact an admission of the failure of [Prime Minister] Imran Khan Niazi,” he believed.

The Maulana said efforts were being made under various covers to promote secularism in the country. “But the religious scholars and students of the seminaries will never let these bids to succeed,” he vowed.

The JUI-F chief said his party didn’t want a confrontation with the state institutions but they should not side with a government which, he said, was incompetent. The Maulana said the government had taken a hasty decision by merging the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The tribal people have been cheated in the name of the merger. The decision should be reviewed,” he demanded.

He said though States and Frontier Regions (Safron) minister had no legal status after the merger, still the government had named a minister for that and shows the imprudence of the present government.

The JUI-F chief said the people of the tribal areas had suffered a lot in the past and the government should compensate the tribal people for the losses they had incurred.

The Maulana said the government should honour the promises it had made with the people of the tribal areas and give them their due rights. The JUI-F chief said every Muslim had great respect for the honour of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him). “We can lay down our lives for the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him). There will be no compromise on this issue,” he went on to add.

The JUI-F chief announced that such march would be arranged in Islamabad, Mansehra and Quetta. “Participating in such gatherings is our duty,” he argued.

He said it was lamentable that those who never get tired of talking of the Madina state had no concern with the Namoos-e-Risalat.

The Maulana said, “Through the Million March we have proved that the religious powers are stronger in the country as compared to the past.”

Other speakers, including former Member National Assembly Shahjee Gul Afridi also addressed the rally.

They urged the people to express and strengthen love and respect for the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) as it was our religious duty.